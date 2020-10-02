GOP Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for COVID19:

And his Democratic colleagues Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein are very concerned:

NEW: Schumer and Feinstein says Senate Judiciary should delay Barrett hearings. "The unfortunate news about the infection of our colleague Senator Mike Lee makes even more clear that health and safety must guide the schedule for all Senate activities, including hearings." — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) October 2, 2020

Democrats Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein release a statement on the Supreme Court nomination process in the wake of recent news. pic.twitter.com/Pu0wI2LhHt — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2020

Schumer and Feinstein claim that this process is “already illegitimate,” but sure. Their opposition to confirmation hearings now is definitely rooted in concern for the “health and safety” of the Senate.

The trolliest of concern trolling. https://t.co/XCQ6cS2RHt — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2020

Who do they think they’re kidding?

Why stop with delaying confirmation hearings, Chuck and Dianne?

I hope the Democrat attempt to delay the ACB nomination backfires spectacularly. As of right now, everyone infected will be in the clear by the time the hearings are scheduled to begin. This is just GROSSLY irresponsible fearmongering. They're inducing panic. — RBe (@RBPundit) October 2, 2020

For what it’s worth, this confirmation process is about Amy Coney Barrett. And she’s doing just fine, thank you very much: