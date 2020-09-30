Jon Meacham is a writer and presidential biographer, so take his assessment of Donald Trump’s debate performance for all it’s worth:

“No hyperbole.”

Trending

You know, for a presidential biographer, he sure doesn’t seem to be all that familiar with the history of the presidency.

Yep.

If he tries again, he might pull a muscle. Best to just pat him on the head and send him on his way.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew JohnsonDonald TrumpJon Meachampresidential historyracismracist