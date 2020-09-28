Apparently USA Today’s vetting process isn’t terribly rigorous when it comes to vetting opinion contributors. Like Shannon Watts, for example:

A lot of that seems to be going around lately, ever since Amy Coney Barrett emerged as a SCOTUS frontrunner:

But it’s particularly egregious that Watts is doing it, because as a woman who’s purportedly dedicated her life to gun control through raising awareness, she just can’t seem to make the case for gun control without lying through her teeth.

And when so many Guardians of Truth are willing to let her get away with it, why would she stop?

Not very competent or honest ones, it would seem.

