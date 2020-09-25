We’re going to be clear: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pretty amazing woman.

That said, the cult-like worship of RBG is bizarre and creepy:

“She was our prophet, our north star, our strength”: Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt remembers the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/VfJzHKPDRS pic.twitter.com/TFebfsInpz — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2020

Is anyone else uncomfortable?

“she was our Venus, our fire, at your desire." https://t.co/3HwLcdg4KB — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 25, 2020

Nice.

But seriously. Sorry, Rabbi. Don’t do this.

Prophet? Isn't it too much? — marcher (@marcherxyz) September 25, 2020

Prophet. Right. Not a cult. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) September 25, 2020

That seems … a bit of a stretch. A prophet? Calm down. https://t.co/z8jgSh9GRw — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) September 25, 2020

A… prophet? Oh come on guys. This is getting out of hand. https://t.co/MzqoKaiSsN — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 25, 2020

This is embarrassing.

Ffs. https://t.co/ds1c7PdUQ3 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 25, 2020

My Jewish husband, already entirely uncomfortable with this whole weeklong funeral extravaganza: "She was our what now?" https://t.co/nekq2g7Ax0 — Whatever (@DRussell76) September 25, 2020

This right here gets into something I have said in private, among other Jews, for a very long time: Many, many reform Jews have replaced actual Judaism with something that isn't actually Judaism at all. The use of the word "prophet" here is just a bit more proof. https://t.co/07DzHAT91e — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 25, 2020

A prophet? Really? Progressivism is without a doubt a religion. https://t.co/K3UbPapC1O — Alfred (@AvTirpitz) September 25, 2020

It's a trite point, but yes of course liberalism plays the role of a religion for vast swaths of the cultural and political left. https://t.co/3EKvImTElX — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 25, 2020

That’s not how this is supposed to work. That’s not how any of this is supposed to work.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU MAKE POLITICS YOUR RELIGION. IT IS CREEPY AND WEIRD AND IT NEEDS TO STOP. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 25, 2020