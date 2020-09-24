RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree Hennebury is reporting some interesting statements from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany today regarding mail-in ballots :

.@PressSec says she will provide proof that mail-in ballots — votes for the president have been discarded in Pa. "I can confirm for you that Trump ballots, ballots for the president, were found in Penn., and I believe we should be getting more information on that shortly." 2020 — Susan Crabtree Hennebury (@susancrabtree) September 24, 2020

.@PressSec: "The pres. has always made the distinction that absentee ballots where you go thru a process where you request a ballot, you mail that in – that is a system that works, but a system where you mass mail out to voter rolls which are not kept and maintained" doesn't. — Susan Crabtree Hennebury (@susancrabtree) September 24, 2020

Some evidence would go a long way toward confirming this.

1. Serious accusation.

2. I'll believe it when I see it. https://t.co/c3FqwJYgZQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 24, 2020

This is indeed a serious and potentially consequential accusation. And, like any other accusation, it requires proof to back it up.

If this is true… yikes. https://t.co/kC3MMQEoxi — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 24, 2020

Stay tuned.