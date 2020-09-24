In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently shared an important message with American voters:

“Every four years, we’re told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, said Tuesday in a video that aired as part of a “Time 100” TV special on ABC. “But this one is.”

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity,” Prince Harry said.

Obviously what these two have to say about the American electoral process matters immensely. So, naturally, Donald Trump was asked about it.

And he gave just about as good an answer as we could’ve hoped for:

It’s not very often, but every once in a while, Donald Trump is exactly who Donald Trump should be at that particular moment.

