Hey, did you know that when it comes to the fight against climate change — just like when it comes to everything else — China has the U.S. beat? That may come as news to you, but the New York Times is reporting it so it must be true:

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler rightfully has a few bones to pick with the New York Times over that:

Trending

Mustn’t offend the ChiComs, even when they’re clearly full of it.

Stay tuned to find out!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew WheelerChinaClimate changeDonald Trumpnew york times