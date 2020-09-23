Everybody suggesting that there’s an anti-Catholic bigotry problem in the Democratic Party and on the Left needs to cool their jets. Because for the record, HuffPost justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly just hasn’t personally seen anything supporting that contention:

Meanwhile, on Fox News: “It does seem that anti-Catholic bigotry is the last acceptable prejudice in America.” — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 23, 2020

This was Laura Ingraham’s claim. And it is, by any possible measure, wholly annulled from reality. (That’s a Catholic joke). https://t.co/X6IyB6cdrm — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 23, 2020

I attended Catholic schools for 17 years and worked in a rectory for five. I’ve now worked in the D.C. journalism world for a decade. Still looking out for signs of anti-Catholic bigotry, will report back. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 23, 2020

If you’re going to run a segment claiming a rise in anti-Catholicism pinned to a potential Supreme Court nominee, it seems like you should probably note that 3/4ths of the Supreme Court is Catholic. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 23, 2020

But not all of those Catholics are the problematic kind, Ryan.

Some Catholics are super eager to claim victimhood while simultaneously denigrating the faith of other Catholics. Is anti-Catholic bigotry still a thing in America? Of course. Is it, in 2020, remotely comparable to other EXTREMELY PROMINENT forms of bigotry? Not even remotely. https://t.co/EzVTE5Z0Ir — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 23, 2020

Thank you for your input, Ryan. Burying your head in the sand is always a great look for a Real Journalist.

Here. You're going to need these for the ratio pic.twitter.com/QnQ9FERi2m — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) September 23, 2020

Ryan’s precious rubber bullets can’t protect him from the schooling he’s receiving:

I attended Catholic schools for 21 years and have worked in parishes for 11. Anti-Catholicisim is more than "burning crosses on the rectory front lawn." https://t.co/LZgGeAieTv — Fr. Ryan Hilderbrand (@FrHilderbrand) September 23, 2020

I have personally experienced anti-Catholic bigotry. I have also had a friend experience it in the workplace in DC (to the level of a possible CRA violation). Look harder. — Mimi Teixeira (@_MimiTeixeira) September 23, 2020

The question is: does the dogma live loudly in you? https://t.co/YxoLGYmNZR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 23, 2020

I would say that the woman who might well be VP suggesting membership in the Knights of Columbus is disqualifying for federal judges is a great example. Also, SCOTUS just overturned Blaine laws in the last few years. https://t.co/UCmsCFxVjI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 23, 2020

But there’s no anti-Catholic bigotry in this country. Not even a smidgen!

Here's a good place to start your searchhttps://t.co/DT9T0uDfd0 — Alfredoن (@neo_mexicanus) September 23, 2020

Closing down Catholic adoption agencies. Deliberately making an HHS regulation in a way that forces your political opponents to talk about the most unpopular Catholic moral belief. Constantly suing hospice nuns. ACLU launching a legal campaign against Catholic hospitals, — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 23, 2020

"the Dogma lives loudly within you," questioning whether members of the Knights of Columbus can serve public office. IT'S JUST A NEWSWEEK ARTICLE!!!! — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) September 23, 2020

For a justice reporter, Ryan J. Reilly sure doesn’t seem interested in doing justice to those who have experienced the very bigotry he says is nonexistent.

I’ve never been brutalized by police. So police brutality is not a thing — Billy Bob MD (@totallyreal77) September 23, 2020

This is like telling BLM that you've never been shot by a cop. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 23, 2020

Tooooootally here for the ratio, anti Catholic bigotry is 100 percent a thing, I’ve been a Catholic my whole life But what do I know, I went to public school. 😅 — Mary Walker (@maryandjohnwalk) September 23, 2020

CZ Bit of arrogance here. If there *is* anti-Catholic bigotry during the hearings, it won't be the job of a DC journalist to point it out. Americans will see it for themselves and decide accordingly without help. https://t.co/NTVg2pwJsu — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 23, 2020

I taught in Catholic schools for more than 17 years and served in rectories for almost 30.

I’m a minor historian who wrote a thesis on anti-Catholicism in American politics in the 19th century.

You are absolutely wrong.

It’s just a bias you are comfortable with. https://t.co/9eHtkkdpbR — Fr. Joseph Krupp (@Joeinblack) September 23, 2020

Bingo.

That said, I think Fulton Sheen was pretty close to the mark on this one: “There are not one hundred people in the United States who hate The Catholic Church, but there are millions who hate what they wrongly perceive the Catholic Church to be.” https://t.co/HtMJ7XgVMv — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 23, 2020