In case you missed it, there’s been another sexual assault allegation against Donald Trump, this time from a former model named Amy Dorris:

Exclusive: Former model Amy Dorris comes forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open. Brilliant reporting by ⁦@Lucy_Osborne⁩. https://t.co/6HnT364Epz — Paul Lewis (@PaulLewis) September 17, 2020

Amy Dorris is of course not the first woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Remarkable to read how consistent the allegations – all denied by the president – have been over the years. https://t.co/Bfi10ie8Vd — Paul Lewis (@PaulLewis) September 17, 2020

Remarkable how this story is rippling through the media today:

“A former model has come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the US Open tennis tournament” https://t.co/9VFeIO3AZw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2020

“In an exclusive interview with the Guardian, Amy Dorris alleged that Trump accosted her outside the bathroom in his VIP box at the tournament in New York on 5 September 1997.” — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2020

“Dorris, who was 24 at the time, accuses Trump of forcing his tongue down her throat, assaulting her all over her body and holding her in a grip she was unable to escape from.” — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2020

“Her account was also corroborated by several people she confided in about the incident. They include a friend in New York and Dorris’s mother, both of whom she called immediately after the alleged incident, as well as a therapist and friends she spoke to in the years since.” — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2020

“I was in his grip, and I couldn’t get out of it” — former model Amy Dorris accuses Donald Trump of sexual assault at 1997 U.S. Open https://t.co/UEBNFkW8yH — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) September 17, 2020

Former model Amy Dorris has alleged in a new interview that Trump sexually assaulted her at the U.S. Open in 1997 by forcing his tongue down her throat and groping her body. https://t.co/5t4rzL9U3G — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 17, 2020

Ex-model Amy Dorris claims Trump “shoved his tongue down my throat” at 1997 U.S. Open. She alleged she told Trump “No, please stop” but “he didn’t care.” https://t.co/nsdpMnLx8m — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 17, 2020

“[Dorris’s] account was also corroborated by several people she confided in about the incident. They include a friend in NY & Dorris’s mother, both of whom she called immediately after the alleged incident, as well as a therapist and friends she spoke to” https://t.co/U6eKVr7fSW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2020

*Another woman comes forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual assault, according to @guardian.

*Former model Amy Dorris says alleged assault occurred at US Open in 1997.

*”His hands were very gropey…”https://t.co/UVGsPPUOiJ pic.twitter.com/2BoXuM77So — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 17, 2020

Sexual assault allegations are basically a death sentence for politicians’ careers.

Except when they’re not.

Pay attention to everybody who's aghast at this story, and then see what they said about Tara Reade. https://t.co/Eu3g1aTLQ5 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020

Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has been paying attention. And he’s sharing his findings with the class:

Have a feeling there is going to be an entire series of these. https://t.co/P67FvY7IiH pic.twitter.com/4Z0h6lL7Lr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Better luck next time. https://t.co/gppFifGTxT — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2020

SAY IT, JUDD.

"I used Tara Reade to bash Trump," bragged Juddle Gum — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 17, 2020

That’s the best Judd can do. That’s the best most of the media can do.

We warned you. We warned what you would do to your industry and your credibility. And here you go. https://t.co/w5qnOOzOaR pic.twitter.com/RUac84nmzT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

FWIW yeah this sounds like Trump. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

And it may very well have been. But the media — and #MeToo — did themselves irreparable damage by defending Joe Biden against Tara Reade’s allegations, or just outright attempting to bury Tara Reade’s allegations.

This was NBC's first tweet on the Reade allegations. Subtle difference. pic.twitter.com/YyZyK95NO1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

So very subtle.

We warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned you we warned pic.twitter.com/uQpGZYwBay — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Well, you did it, everyone. Great work. pic.twitter.com/u8amuikUVf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2020

Did Donald Trump sexually assault Amy Dorris? We may never know.

But what we do know is that the media and #MeToo have given us little to no reason to trust them when it comes to sexual assault allegations, because they’ve made it abundantly clear that some sexual assault allegations are more equal than others.

Meanwhile, folks hoping that Amy Dorris’ allegations are the silver bullet that derails the Trump Train once and for all are deluding themselves:

I just heard the most AMAZING Donald Trump story from many years ago…once again confirming he is a truly horrible human being who should not be President. — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 17, 2020