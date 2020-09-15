It’s a day ending in “y,” which means J.K. Rowling is in trouble for “transphobia” again.

So, what’d she do this time?

She wrote a book. A highly problematic one:

Confused? You won’t be after the guy who does video stuff for the Washington Post puts it into terms well read people like him can actually understand:

In Harry Potter terms, JK Rowling has become Cornelius Fudge, unwilling to believe she’s been wrong all this time and doubling down on her transphobia. pic.twitter.com/vwQohwMErD — Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) September 14, 2020

Is it transphobic to suggest that a murderer might disguise his/her true identity in order to get away with murder?

What's transphobic about it? — Stranger Has Not Forgotten (@lone_rides) September 15, 2020

Everything, obviously.

Frankly, the 'LGBT villain' trope is pretty tired (think Disney) already. But she just had to go there, didn't she? — President Play It Down (@dazzah) September 14, 2020

OH FOR FORKS SAKE — Leo Ji (@theleoji) September 14, 2020

THIS TROPE IS SO DAMAGING AND SO UNTRUE — Leo Ji (@theleoji) September 14, 2020

Damaging how, exactly?

At least 21 transgender women have been murdered in the US this year. Transmisogynistic violence is an epidemic, and yet instead of addressing a system that perpetuates this violence, our community is being attacked by politicians, by lawmakers, and yes, by famous authors. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 14, 2020

Since 2015 only 4 murders appear to be based on transphobic motivation. The most common causes of death are domestic violence and sex work. There is no evidence of a transphobic 'epidemic' and no evidence criticism of gender identity policies influence any violence. https://t.co/tqTSpl0YqM — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 15, 2020

But the Woke Outrage Brigade needs to be mad about something. So they’ve decided to be mad about this right now.

It just really sucks honestly — Washington Post TikTok Guy (@davejorgenson) September 14, 2020

But enough about invoking “transphobia” at every opportunity, Dave.

gonna get hate for this. but how is this transphobic? maybe he just dressed as a woman to hide or something? so he wouldn’t get caught? idk — Mohd (@HeyImMohd) September 14, 2020

Or, you understand neither literature, nor biology. — M U R A T (@MURATMIHCIOGLU) September 14, 2020

Yeah, we’re gonna go with that.

She’s right. Biological sex is real and important. Perhaps put down the fiction books and read a book on anatomy. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 15, 2020

Read another book, please. — Don Fulano (@DonHelios) September 15, 2020

Read another book. — pee (@Gnarfledarf) September 15, 2020

Never read another book. https://t.co/BstXdlXVya — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 15, 2020