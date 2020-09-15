It’s a day ending in “y,” which means J.K. Rowling is in trouble for “transphobia” again.
So, what’d she do this time?
She wrote a book. A highly problematic one:
Confused? You won’t be after the guy who does video stuff for the Washington Post puts it into terms well read people like him can actually understand:
In Harry Potter terms, JK Rowling has become Cornelius Fudge, unwilling to believe she’s been wrong all this time and doubling down on her transphobia. pic.twitter.com/vwQohwMErD
Is it transphobic to suggest that a murderer might disguise his/her true identity in order to get away with murder?
What's transphobic about it?
Everything, obviously.
Frankly, the 'LGBT villain' trope is pretty tired (think Disney) already.
But she just had to go there, didn't she?
OH FOR FORKS SAKE
THIS TROPE IS SO DAMAGING AND SO UNTRUE
Damaging how, exactly?
At least 21 transgender women have been murdered in the US this year.
Transmisogynistic violence is an epidemic, and yet instead of addressing a system that perpetuates this violence, our community is being attacked by politicians, by lawmakers, and yes, by famous authors.
Since 2015 only 4 murders appear to be based on transphobic motivation.
The most common causes of death are domestic violence and sex work.
There is no evidence of a transphobic 'epidemic' and no evidence criticism of gender identity policies influence any violence. https://t.co/tqTSpl0YqM
But the Woke Outrage Brigade needs to be mad about something. So they’ve decided to be mad about this right now.
It just really sucks honestly
But enough about invoking “transphobia” at every opportunity, Dave.
gonna get hate for this. but how is this transphobic? maybe he just dressed as a woman to hide or something? so he wouldn’t get caught? idk
— Mohd (@HeyImMohd) September 14, 2020
Or, you understand neither literature, nor biology.
— M U R A T (@MURATMIHCIOGLU) September 14, 2020
Yeah, we’re gonna go with that.
She’s right. Biological sex is real and important. Perhaps put down the fiction books and read a book on anatomy.
— Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 15, 2020
Read another book, please.
