It’s a day ending in “y,” which means J.K. Rowling is in trouble for “transphobia” again.

So, what’d she do this time?

She wrote a book. A highly problematic one:

Confused? You won’t be after the guy who does video stuff for the Washington Post puts it into terms well read people like him can actually understand:

Is it transphobic to suggest that a murderer might disguise his/her true identity in order to get away with murder?

Everything, obviously.

Damaging how, exactly?

But the Woke Outrage Brigade needs to be mad about something. So they’ve decided to be mad about this right now.

But enough about invoking “transphobia” at every opportunity, Dave.

Yeah, we’re gonna go with that.

