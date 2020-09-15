Desperate times call for desperate measures.

And make no mistake: these are desperate times. That’s why Scientific American has to take this desperate measure:

After invoking COVID19, environmental health, and public health, the editors conclude:

It is not certain how many of these and his other ambitions Biden will be able to accomplish; much depends on laws to be written and passed by Congress. But he is acutely aware that we must heed the abundant research showing ways to recover from our present crises and successfully cope with future challenges.

Although Trump and his allies have tried to create obstacles that prevent people from casting ballots safely in November, either by mail or in person, it is crucial that we surmount them and vote. It’s time to move Trump out and elect Biden, who has a record of following the data and being guided by science.

Whatever you say, guys.

Trending

Even S.E. Cupp is a little uncomfortable with this:

According to our calculations, Scientific American isn’t doing itself any favors here.

That cliff’s a pretty high one.

***

Related:

Biden’s case against ‘climate arsonist’ Trump hinges on suburbanites being terrified of getting burned, flooded out, and blown away

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCOVID19Donald TrumpendorsementJoe BidenscienceScientific American