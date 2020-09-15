Two L.A. County deputies were shot over the weekend in what appeared to be an ambush.

More from CBS Los Angeles:

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is challenging Lakers star LeBron James to contribute to efforts to find the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County deputies at point-blank range.

Villanueva made the challenge during an interview on a local radio show Monday.

“I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James,” he said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement.

While we’re not sure what LeBron James has done to demonstrate that he “[cares] about law enforcement” — or why James specifically is being singled out — we feel pretty confident in saying that Jemele Hill’s take on Sheriff Villanueva’s request is not the best one:

OK …

Trending

Or maybe — and we’re just thinking out loud here — don’t preach on about this.

She’s using it.

Sadly, Jemele Hill is apparently incapable of being better than that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex VillanuevaambushJemele HillL.A. County Sheriff's Departmentlebron jamespoliceshooting