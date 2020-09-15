Two L.A. County deputies were shot over the weekend in what appeared to be an ambush.

'“I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James': LA Sheriff Villanueva says Lakers star, social activist should 'step up' and help double reward to find gunman who shot deputies https://t.co/F9i5jm3uBr — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 15, 2020

More from CBS Los Angeles:

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is challenging Lakers star LeBron James to contribute to efforts to find the gunman who shot two Los Angeles County deputies at point-blank range. Villanueva made the challenge during an interview on a local radio show Monday. … “I want to make a challenge…to LeBron James,” he said. “I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement.

While we’re not sure what LeBron James has done to demonstrate that he “[cares] about law enforcement” — or why James specifically is being singled out — we feel pretty confident in saying that Jemele Hill’s take on Sheriff Villanueva’s request is not the best one:

606 lawsuits were filed against the LA police, with 539 against the LA County Sheriff’s Office. The county spent $81 M settling or litigating these lawsuits. What happened to these officers was awful, but it’s funny how the police want everyone else to be accountable but them. https://t.co/nscmhTT5uB — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 15, 2020

OK …

This! A thousand times this! — J. Blake Turner (@JBlakeTurner) September 15, 2020

Or maybe — and we’re just thinking out loud here — don’t preach on about this.

Everything before but… — Universal Truth (@IScareTrolls) September 15, 2020

“What happened to these officers was awful, but…” https://t.co/1742HqZoh9 — Rando_Reborn (@Rando_reborn) September 15, 2020

What happened to these officers was awful, BUT …“ — Daddio (@MusingDave) September 15, 2020

“What happened was awful….BUT” now you’re using this. 🤦‍♂️ — \ chini (@jimpeppers) September 15, 2020

She’s using it.

This tweet would have been better had it ended at the word awful. — Mark Hutton (@MarkHutton2) September 15, 2020

…What happened to these officers was awful. There. I fixed it for you. — Georgi Watson (@GeorgiNoch) September 15, 2020

Those two officers didn't ambush themselves. Let's all keep that in mind. I like you Jamele. I support BLM and I want to see killer cops brought to justice. But there is no justification for shooting a like that one. I think you should step off of this one, Jamele. — Red Clayton (@ImTheRealRedOne) September 15, 2020

I’m sorry, you lose [email protected] credibility when you post something like this. There is no “but” in this situation. We all have to be better than this — Carl Coe (@CMCoe) September 15, 2020

Sadly, Jemele Hill is apparently incapable of being better than that.