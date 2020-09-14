We’re just as shocked as you are to learn that Portland has a problem with firebugs:

BREAKING: Portland Police arrested a man today suspected of starting a brush fire using a Molotov cocktail. Firefighters extinguished the grass fire before it could spread further. Domingo Lopez Jr., 45, was arrested. He was quickly released without bail. https://t.co/NY3001kb9t pic.twitter.com/Tur64x5s9f — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

Apparently Domingo Lopez Jr. is a very busy man:

BREAKING: Within hours after being released for allegedly starting a brush fire in Portland using a molotov cocktail, Domingo Lopez Jr. allegedly started six more fires along the west side of the I-205 freeway. He's been arrested again. #OregonFires https://t.co/2PJpGFqIm8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020

It kinda seems like maybe arresting people is just a formality in Portland.

I’m starting to think he’s doing it on purpose! — Haryl Dannah (@Crick222) September 14, 2020

Not sure this is illegal anymore. https://t.co/ByS46atu9B — Dr. Sexy, M.D. (@monkeyboy100001) September 14, 2020

It doesn’t seem to be.

Pro tip. Keep him in jail this time. — IMOGHF (@imoghf) September 14, 2020

Now where’s the fun in that? If guys like Domingo Lopez Jr. are kept behind bars, they can’t start wildfires that can be blamed on climate change.

Remember – Only you can prevent forest fires, because Democrats and liberals will release arsonists so they can set more fires. I'm not even kidding. https://t.co/Cs85DXnR3i — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 14, 2020