We’re just as shocked as you are to learn that Portland has a problem with firebugs:

Apparently Domingo Lopez Jr. is a very busy man:

It kinda seems like maybe arresting people is just a formality in Portland.

Trending

It doesn’t seem to be.

Now where’s the fun in that? If guys like Domingo Lopez Jr. are kept behind bars, they can’t start wildfires that can be blamed on climate change.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoarsonbrushfireClimate changeDomingo Lopez Jr.firefiresMolotov cocktailsportlandPortland policewildfire