With months of mostly peaceful Antifa protests in Portland, Oregon, it’s to be expected that the police will occasionally snag some pretty big fish in their nets.

This weekend, they did just that:

Kristina Narayan was arrested at the Portland #antifa riot where firebombs were thrown at people. She's the legislative dir. for the Ore Democrat speaker of the House @TinaKotek.

The police arrested Kristina Narayan, who is legislative director for the top Democrat in Oregon’s House of Representatives, along with 58 others during a riot that began Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a Portland Police Bureau report. Narayan has worked for House Speaker Tina Kotek since 2016.

But it is pretty significant, politically speaking.

arrested rioter is THE LEGISLATIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE OREGON SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

The reason Democrats can't denounce Antifa is because THEIR STAFF IS ANTIFA.