Need more proof that Donald Trump hates black people? Well, Bob Woodward’s got it in his new book.

According to the media, anyway:

When asked if he had a responsibility to understand the "anger and pain" felt by Black Americans, President Trump said, "No, I don't feel that at all," according to Bob Woodward. https://t.co/BBMB5gGqDX — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) September 9, 2020

When asked if he had a responsibility to understand the "anger and pain" felt by Black Americans, President Trump said, "No, I don't feel that at all," according to a new book by Bob Woodward. https://t.co/h4AEAG3Eky — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 10, 2020

Trump said he feels no responsibility to understand 'the pain' Black Americans experience, and suggested those who do 'drank the Kool-Aid' https://t.co/DbApOBXQEO — MSN (@MSN) September 9, 2020

President Donald Trump also spoke to Woodward in an interview on June 19 where he said that he felt no responsibility to better understand the pain of many Black Americans.https://t.co/3lde5evM6q — Politics Insider (@Politicsinsider) September 10, 2020

When Bob Woodward suggested that they had a responsibility to better “understand the anger and pain" of black Americans, Trump essentially mocked him. "You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.” https://t.co/UfwTk5w00q — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 9, 2020

In Woodward’s new book “Rage,” Trump says he knew the coronavirus was “deadly” and worse than the flu, and says he feels no responsibility to better understand the anger and pain of Black Americans. Well all right, then. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 9, 2020

Trump on whether he felt any responsibility to better understand anger and pain of Black Americans this summer: No,” Trump replied. “You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you. Wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.” https://t.co/sFOa40b8EL — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) September 9, 2020

Woodward asked about White privilege and suggested they had a responsibility to better 'understand the anger and pain' felt by Black Americans. "No," Trump said, his voice described as mocking and incredulous. "You really drank the Kool-Aid, didn't you?" https://t.co/tJHANGbCeG — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 9, 2020

You get the picture.

It just happens to be a false one:

Read the ACTUAL question and try to tell me that journalism isn’t dead. pic.twitter.com/aZOQouyoOM — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 10, 2020

This is so messed up. What Trump ACTUALLY said is that he doesn’t feel like he’s isolated in a white privilege cave that he has to come out of to understand black pain. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 10, 2020

This is straight up propaganda. Many of these outlets didn’t even include the question in the article. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 10, 2020

Donald Trump has a knack for sticking his foot into his mouth. But, without fail, the media insist on shaming him for things he didn’t actually say.

And all the MSM will frame it as dirty as possible because they know most of their readers will only see the headline and run with it. They won’t take the time to read what was actually asked. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) September 10, 2020

The word "responsibility" doesn't appear in the question or the answer but it appears in every article. This isn't journalism. It's misdirection. — Hurricane🇺🇸 (@HurricaneA3) September 10, 2020

The media may not understand why their reputation is in the toilet, but it’s pretty clear to the rest of us.

It is precisely this distortion of Trump's message that has become so predictable now. I admire you for having the endurance to read their drivel. I get nauseous. — JimF (@longrower) September 10, 2020

And they can't understand why people call them the enemy of the people. Absolutely disgusting, unethical behavior from so-called "journalists" here. https://t.co/su16jUV8Fh — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) September 10, 2020