Joe Biden counts on his staff to get his most important messages across. He’s got lots to say, but when it comes to articulating his thoughts, he’s not the best.

That’s where his staff comes in.

Donald Trump knew. He lied to us for months. And while a deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job — on purpose. It was a life or death betrayal of the American people. https://t.co/WDmVUvmmJk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 9, 2020

Where would Joe Biden be without his precious staff?

Here. He’d be here:

Joe Biden is lost behind the podium in Warren, Michigan. "Where's my staff?" pic.twitter.com/ubjuv5IFv0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 9, 2020

Yeesh.

Come on, it's funny. You can laugh. It's okay. https://t.co/4YqHNGO4R3 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 9, 2020

You sort of have to laugh at this point.

"I carry it with me, in my pocket…I gave it away" — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) September 9, 2020

I carry it in my pocket! I don’t have it but I carry it in my pocket.😳 — Kathy Litteral (@kblitteral) September 9, 2020

He carries a lot of stuff in his pocket that he never has in his pocket. He referenced carrying something else before. Rather odd behavior. — Red (@RedStickTiger) September 9, 2020

Joe Biden’s staff should probably take him aside and remind him of this good rule of thumb:

When you say "I carry with me" something, you should probably have it with you. #JustSaying https://t.co/dePxroFbcy — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 9, 2020

Actually, if Joe Biden’s staff really cared about him, they’d tell him he had a good run, but now it’s time to go rest.

"What makes his wild claims and hopes…he now hopes we don't notice what he said.–or won't remember. And when he does follow through…or doesn't do…when follow through, the exact opposite." – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/QcNkaUEAEk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2020

Go rest, Joe.