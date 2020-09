Rioters don’t seem to be terribly interested in others’ wellbeing, but maybe they just need to be asked a little bit more nicely.

Nikki Haley recently stumbled upon this polite request and took to Twitter to share it with everyone:

Attention all rioters. Please pay attention to this important message. pic.twitter.com/UR4zKAk8El β€” Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 8, 2020

Seems more than reasonable.

Great idea πŸ‘πŸ‘πŸ‘ β€” Shima (@Shima37226699) September 8, 2020

There you go! β€” Nancy Rose (@ashlandrides) September 9, 2020