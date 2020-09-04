Joe Biden’s in fine form today, pretending he always keeps his cool and answering questions about Donald Trump’s soul.

But we’d be remiss if we didn’t include what’s sure to become a highlight of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign:

Joe Biden reads "end of quote" after making debunked claim about Social Security. Biden defeated again by the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/zztZ9fcemS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 4, 2020

Biden just pulled another Ron Burgundy moment by reading the words “end of quote” out loud from the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/1gEQBtWOz3 — Courtney Holland – Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 4, 2020

That’s our Joe!

hooo boy — Paul 6 Percent 🇺🇸 (@PaulDeanCooper) September 4, 2020

HahahahahhahahHvbHbBabahahahahahahhahahahahhahahah Hah! — Chris (@ChrisHerc) September 4, 2020

“Welcome to the Homer Simpson Show. I am your host next card … Homer Simpson.” https://t.co/B3H34dm1ij — Sam Valley (@SamValley) September 4, 2020

“End of quote…” 😂 dude it’s so bad pic.twitter.com/6PjlAp0f0j — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 4, 2020

It’s really bad. And it’s only gonna get worse.

OMG. You can’t deny that Joe Biden is not all there. He’s like Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, he will read ANYTHING you put on the teleprompter. He actually read "end of quote". He’s losing his mind! pic.twitter.com/Vx3le56UG4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 4, 2020

If Donald Trump were doing this, we’d have a nonstop media cycle about his cognitive fitness. But it’s Joe Biden, so … crickets?

