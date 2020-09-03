In a new campaign ad, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris suggest that “black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life”:

Ben Shapiro pointed out why that deliberately fearmongering premise might be a bit flawed:

Trending

Well, CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson doesn’t think Ben Shapiro should be casting any doubt on Joe Biden’s assertion. Because, you know, Ben Shapiro is white:

That still doesn’t support Biden’s claim that 42 million black Americans (as of the 2010 Census) wake up fearing for their lives, Kathryn.

It should be, unless you already know what your investigation will find.

We are, however, going to make the most of Watson’s impressive lack of self-awareness.

Now there’s an idea!

Last word to Shapiro.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: African AmericansBen Shapirocampaign adCBS NewsJoe BidenKamala HarrisKathryn Watsonpolice brutalityviolencewhitewhite privilege