In a new campaign ad, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris suggest that “black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life”:

Joe Biden: "Why in this nation do Black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?" Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launch ad on police violence against Black Americans: https://t.co/5Xgzk6PTV5 pic.twitter.com/hTT3DaOHyV — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

Ben Shapiro pointed out why that deliberately fearmongering premise might be a bit flawed:

What is the evidence that Black Americans, all 42 million of them, wake up knowing that they could be murdered just for being Black? What is the evidence to justify this proposition? https://t.co/yeIlBsqAWy — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2020

As of 2013, according to Reuters, if you are a black person, your chances of being killed by anyone were 62 in a million; your chances of being murdered by a white person were 5 in a million. https://t.co/QMVeVuh1e7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2020

According to the Washington Post database of police shootings, 14 black Americans were shot while unarmed by the police in 2019. Which amounts to a rate of about 3 in 10 million. https://t.co/ONvwlXewYi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2020

Well, CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson doesn’t think Ben Shapiro should be casting any doubt on Joe Biden’s assertion. Because, you know, Ben Shapiro is white:

Maybe white people should sit this one out https://t.co/7GffnVk4MB — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 3, 2020

That still doesn’t support Biden’s claim that 42 million black Americans (as of the 2010 Census) wake up fearing for their lives, Kathryn.

Wouldn't your journalisming background require you to actually ask a simple question like, "Do 42 million black Americans wake up in justified fear of being killed for their race?" That seems like a claim worth investigating, no? https://t.co/lvW2sMEMCK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 3, 2020

It should be, unless you already know what your investigation will find.

Statistics are racist. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2020

We are, however, going to make the most of Watson’s impressive lack of self-awareness.

I agree. You should sit this one out. — BuzzKill Bennie (@BuzzKillBennie) September 3, 2020

As a white woman puts in her 2 cents 🤦‍♂️ — Martin The Spartan (@AllSportsMMA) September 3, 2020

Maybe white people should stop telling other white people what to do based on their own internal racism and white guilt. — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) September 3, 2020

Now there’s an idea!

Last word to Shapiro.