Good news, everyone! New York City is perfect and there’s no violence or rioting or looting or bad stuff of any kind to be found.

But don’t take our word for it. Take Paul Krugman’s:

I went for a belated NYC run this morning, and am sorry to report that I saw very few black-clad anarchists. Also, the city is not yet in flames 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

The political question of the day is whether Trump can win politically by hammering on a nonexistent crisis of order in America's cities. You would think not, but I'm not 100% confident 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

As Pew had documented, we went through a quarter-century of rapidly falling crime — and all the way through, people declared that crime was rising 3/ pic.twitter.com/OC0azyLqsy — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

One reason is that people live in bubbles. After 2016 there was endless reporting on how urban types don't understand the lives of guys in diners. But there's equal if not greater absence of comprehension going the other way. 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

Yes, Paul. People live in bubbles. Not you. “People.”

"I may live in a bubble when it comes to America's dumb flyover hicks, but the REAL problem is all the dumb flyover hicks don't understand urban sophisticates like me," he said, still not getting it https://t.co/0Lrm14yWmX — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 2, 2020

Forget it; he’s rolling:

I haven't seen systematic polling about how rural and even some suburban Americans view life in big metropolitan areas. But my guess is that you'd find some remarkable misconceptions 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

My favorite letter of all time was from a supporter of Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who insisted that us urban Northeasterners just didn't get what life was like for people like him. "How would you feel if New York was full of immigrants?" 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

As I mentioned in yesterday's newsletter, even some well-educated people I know believe that the brief episode of looting in the early stages of the NYC BLM protests left much of Manhattan a wreck; how many people think Portland 2020 is Newark 1967? 7/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

Anyway, important to realize that claims of urban anarchy are almost entirely fantasy. 8/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2020

Well, there you have it! Paul Krugman is nothing if not in touch with the concerns of the average New Yorker.

"At least as far as my walk around Central Park is concerned." https://t.co/q3N2OK1Qpy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Run, Stephen. It was a run.

Putting aside the strawman about the city being flames, no one actually believes you went for a run. https://t.co/fpfwrdDdzP — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 2, 2020

Can’t believe Paul didn’t say he stopped for a breakfast burrito afterward.

The hurricane was nowhere near my house, I don't see what the big fuss is all about. https://t.co/CWHY54lvHW — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 2, 2020

Krugman didn't see anyone shot by the cops on his morning run, so that issue is over, too. https://t.co/f4RDruBx0e — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 2, 2020

I went for a run this morning, didn't see anyone that needed an abortion on demand, needed their college loans paid off, needed single payer health care or higher minimum wage, so… https://t.co/id76xQKug9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2020

Paul Krugman deciding there's no rioting in New York City or other cities because he went for a jog is peak. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

I don't know how you can say people are suffering in this heatwave, my penthouse has been at 59 degrees for months. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 2, 2020

They can’t seriously think this elitist, walled-off denial will work when we can all see the videos, right? https://t.co/CvVRezL7Mc — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 2, 2020

Um, apparently they do think it’ll work. Because they keep doing it.

NYC just surpassed 1000 shootings pre Labor Day, Paul. We don't have to exaggerate our problems, but neither do we need to downplay them. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) September 2, 2020

Hi Paul! Just curious, which neighborhood did you run through? Also, we're worried about a huge increase in crime here, not anarchists. In fact, there was a knife-point robbery in the middle of the day 30 minutes ago at subway in Rockefeller Centre! xohttps://t.co/hzWj2vGuJ3 https://t.co/90Jt3TGF87 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 2, 2020

Because all that stuff happens at 9 a.m. 🙄 https://t.co/Ng5EwEiXkl — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 2, 2020

Krugman should take his stroll at midnight just to fully confirm his claims. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 2, 2020

As if! He’s dishonest, not insane.

NYTimes's @paulkrugman today: "I went for a belated NYC run this morning, and… the city is not yet in flames"@NYTimes in June 2020: "the devastation in Manhattan was unlike anything New York had seen since the blackout of 1977"https://t.co/xY9a6VE1h0https://t.co/gJAXoAoAwc pic.twitter.com/iBzs0Y1rkr — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 2, 2020

New Yorkers are all just supposed to take Paul Krugman’s word for it that everything’s fine.

If a riot takes place, and a privileged NYT journalist in a posh neighborhood doesn't see it, did it really happen? https://t.co/murcmFInvl — Holden (@Holden114) September 2, 2020

The ghost of Walter Duranty still lives in the pages of the @nytimes. https://t.co/JqybNIx8G5 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 2, 2020

Paul’s a worthy successor to Mr. Duranty.

I could parody an out of touch liberal elitist for The Babylon Bee, but I wonder if we can just see about getting permission to reprint Paul Krugman. https://t.co/jvIHRWYHTH — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 2, 2020

"I'm rich, so there are no problems" — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 2, 2020

"I'm a rich, privileged white dude, so all you peasants need to keep it down about your stupid 'neighborhoods' getting demolished by 'rioters'" https://t.co/LlCMXxFhjY — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 2, 2020