Earlier this week, Donald Trump re-emphasized the importance of teaching American exceptionalism in schools, which is a part of his presidential campaign platform:

But if you don’t see something sinister in that, you’re not paying attention. You know who is paying attention, though? Professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

He knows what’s up:

Trending

Exactly like Putin!

OK, so what exactly did Trump say? It must’ve been pretty bad, right?

Wait. That’s … actually not outrageous at all.

Russia, Russia, Russia.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American exceptionalismeducationMichael McFaulpatriotismRussiaVladimir Putin