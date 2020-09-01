CNN puts Facts First.

That’s why their star fact-checker Daniel Dale isn’t letting this remark by Donald Trump slide:

At a Monday news conference, President Trump claimed that protests in Portland have been so damaging that "the entire city is ablaze all the time." Facts First: This is not even close to true. https://t.co/nGTHmOTPby — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2020

It’s not even close to true. Because, you see, there are still some parts of Portland that are not ablaze and also some fires weren’t near any structures so there:

There have been protests in Portland every night since late May, when they broke out following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Some of them have featured vandalism and violence. These problems have largely been confined to a small area in the immediate vicinity of a federal courthouse. Most Portland residents have continued to go about their lives in peace even as some conservative media outlets have depicted large swaths of the city as under siege. [Portland Fire & Rescue spokesman Lt. Rich] Chatman said there have been fires set “just about every night” of the protests. He said most of the fires, though, have involved contents “inside dumpsters or trash cans and away from any structures.” He said there have also been “a handful of incidents that involve direct attempts at starting a building fire,” which he said have been worrisome, but he added, “I would like to emphasize again: this is a small group of demonstrators.”

But if that’s not enough to make you question Donald Trump’s characterization of Portland, here’s CNN law enforcement correspondent — and former FBI agent — Josh Campbell:

Trump on Portland: “The entire city is ablaze all the time.” Fact-check: 100% flat out lie. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 31, 2020

Good morning from wonderful Portland, where the city is not under siege and buildings are not burning to the ground. I also ate my breakfast burrito outside today and so far haven’t been attacked by shadowy gangs of Antifa commandos. pic.twitter.com/shG39nVRnS — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 1, 2020

LOL! All you idiots who think Portland is under siege and buildings are burning to the ground just don’t know the real Portland like Josh Campbell does.

James Comey's former righthand man https://t.co/mT8Rdj2uPm — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 1, 2020

Sounds about right.

This was the arson fire that prompted a riot declaration tonight. It was critical to secure the area to allow firefighters to respond to this dangerous situation. https://t.co/k33vcLD4BY — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 1, 2020

Antifa rioters broke inside a dentist office by @tedwheeler’s condo, stole furniture to set on fire & started a fire in the lobby. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/ZtbGGqkQMh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Yeah, but then Josh roasted marshmallows in the fire, so it didn’t count as a fire-fire. You know?

The people who follow your work also follow reporters who have seen videos of trying to light the mayor's condo on fire. https://t.co/IE7wCYi5cD — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) September 1, 2020

They think you’re stupid https://t.co/jmoFB8gCZy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 1, 2020

Damn straight they do.

So we're back to pretending there's nothing happening and there's no threat… https://t.co/GJ0cYPKFml — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 1, 2020

19 people arrested for rioting in Portland last night but this CNN correspondent would rather talk about eating his breakfast burrito. https://t.co/YZFuppLy0R — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 1, 2020

Media coverage of riots, summarized: "There is no violence." "I mean, there is violence, but Trump supporters are doing it." "Ok, maybe Antifa did it, but Trump MADE them do it!" "Actually, I'm eating a breakfast burrito in Portland at 8am, there is no violence." America: pic.twitter.com/7WNpRSjjq8 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

They're really going to keep doing this, not realizing how tone deaf and aloof this makes them look. https://t.co/Uel8jymOM8 — BT (@back_ttys) September 1, 2020

CNN’s team of fact-checkers and journalists is literally telling you to look at this apple and call it a banana.

Same energy pic.twitter.com/helyXYn3Fi — black olives matter (@batshitlazy1) September 1, 2020

But Real News, Mr. President™.

You should definitely continue with this sort of dismissive, smug tone. It’s super telling and will help viewers understand your point of view when they watch you on CNN covering the inevitable violence. https://t.co/IF89on1Ave — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 1, 2020

Imagine tweeting this and expecting anyone to ever take you seriously again? https://t.co/q3ZSrY0rEW — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 1, 2020

Journalists are in full blown gaslight mode They're openly showing you they're political activists — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) September 1, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.