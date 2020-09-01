The New York Times is on one hell of a roll. We’ve got columnist Michelle Goldberg insisting that Joe Biden has been out there condemning left-wing mob violence while Donald Trump has remained silent. We’ve got an article claiming that left-wing rioters are struggling to stay safe from the “right-wing groups” stirring up violent protests.

And then there’s this:

Basically, the U.S. Marines are the definition of systemic racism.

We suppose this was inevitable, but still.

Trending

Quite a feat, New York Times. But you pulled it off!

In other words, it’s a typical New York Times op-ed.

Good luck with that, New York Times.

That’s good advice, New York Times. But please enjoy the lovely ratio on the way out!

Tags: Marinesnew york timesracismracistU.S. Marine Corpswhitewhite men