Wow. Joe Biden must be exhausted from forcefully condemning all the violence in America this summer, because it looks like he’s taking it easy today:

Day two of the Biden campaign having a traveling press pool cover his movements. "The campaign started the morning by calling a lid … we are told to not expect any pooled movements from Biden for the rest of the day." cool! pic.twitter.com/WhG43nzRo9 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 1, 2020

Well then.

Lid called just after 9 am on a Tuesday, 63 days from the election. https://t.co/43WF3IXmp5 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 1, 2020

Hey now. Cut the guy some slack. You can’t expect him to be around when he’s busy running for president!

Joe's worn out. He's got to take a nap. — Henry Porter (@HenryPorter6196) September 1, 2020

Guess that trip to Pittsburgh was too much for him. pic.twitter.com/dqUemGKcxQ — (((TheRemoteZombie))) #NeverAgain #Zionist (@Shwarmaonthesp1) September 1, 2020

Wow Biden has no events today. I guess flying to Pittsburgh for a twelve minute speech, no questions, and a pizza delivery merits at least 72 hours of rest. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 1, 2020

Must be nice to be a presidential candidate and not have to take questions from the press! And there’s so much outrage from the media, I mean, gee golly they are furious! https://t.co/K7UzOpRtxP — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2020

Can’t wait to see Jim Acosta’s diary entry for this!

No questions again allowed for Joe Biden. This isn’t going to change unless those who actually get a one-on-one with the Democratic nominee ask him why he isn’t taking questions at public events. Would love to hear the answer. https://t.co/zbJiZDRI7J — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 1, 2020

Donald Trump won, in part, in 2016 by making himself available to the media all the time. Biden is just going to hide? https://t.co/SNldPFA33u — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 1, 2020

Evidently.

So when is he actually going to do work? — Lolnope06 (@lolnope06) September 1, 2020

He’ll get around to it eventually. Just vote for him and you’ll see.