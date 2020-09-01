You know what? We’re just going to preface this serious New York Times article that took three people to write by inviting you to join us in slamming our heads against our desks:

What in the ever-loving hell kind of take is that?

It doesn’t makes sense unless you live in the Upside-Down.

Trending

And it’s becoming increasingly commonplace. They’ll be damned if they let Joe Biden lose in November.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: left-wing violencelootersmob violencenew york timesprotestersright-wing groupsrioters