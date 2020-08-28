By now, you’ve probably heard about GOP Sen. Rand Paul being surrounded by an angry mob last night.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

What you may not have heard, though, is that Rand Paul was just being whiny. Good thing the AP was all over that angle:

I can't believe he complained. Clearly he's the villain. pic.twitter.com/pd491noxij — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 28, 2020

This is a real headline from the Associated Press. https://t.co/25uWpsAU04 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 28, 2020

It’s no “bed-wetting snowflake,” but it’s pretty close.

The air quotes make it. — LASER.HODL ✨🛰 🌮 (@LaserHodl) August 28, 2020

I hope this doesn't escalate into pouncing. — Poor Substitute for Publius (@psforpublius) August 28, 2020

Fingers crossed!

This is how you say “Republicans pounce” when Republicans are literally being pounced upon. — Awkward Fuzzball (@awkwardfuzzball) August 28, 2020

OMFG what a useless headline… The Garbage that passes for journalism these days.. pic.twitter.com/XiSDnSvAzn — Gregguar 🙊🙉🙈 (@Gregguar1) August 28, 2020

Imagine for just a second what this @AP headline would like like if a Democratic Senator and his wife left a Joe Biden speech and were attacked by a mob. We have no national news media in this country. pic.twitter.com/lJQQ1cm3JS — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 28, 2020