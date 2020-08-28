By now, you’ve probably heard about GOP Sen. Rand Paul being surrounded by an angry mob last night.

What you may not have heard, though, is that Rand Paul was just being whiny. Good thing the AP was all over that angle:

Trending

 

It’s no “bed-wetting snowflake,” but it’s pretty close.

Fingers crossed!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: angry mobAPAssociated PressheadlinejournalismmobRand Paulvictim blaming