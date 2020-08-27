Nancy Pelosi has made it quite clear that she doesn’t want Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump. Why she feels that way is anyone’s guess. We kid, of course. Everyone knows why.

Well, Biden went to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell to set the record straight:

Got that, guys?

It’s actually hard not to feel like this is some kind of game. Although:

That’s actually entirely possible.

One thing’s for sure: The Dems are scared. They’re desperate. They’ve got their work cut out for them.

And we’ve still got to get to November.

This might just be easier on all of us if Biden challenges Trump to a pushup contest.

