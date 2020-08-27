Nancy Pelosi has made it quite clear that she doesn’t want Joe Biden to debate Donald Trump. Why she feels that way is anyone’s guess. We kid, of course. Everyone knows why.

Well, Biden went to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell to set the record straight:

"I'm going to debate him… The debates are going to take place," Biden tells @mitchellreports. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) August 27, 2020

Biden rejects Pelosi's call to cancel debates. He says "the debates are going to take place," and that, when standing next to Trump, he'll be a "fact checker on the floor." — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 27, 2020

Got that, guys?

Cute little game Pelosi and Biden are playing. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 27, 2020

It’s actually hard not to feel like this is some kind of game. Although:

I dont think Biden knows he is playing a game — perpetuallyuneducated (@doxxedbylibs) August 27, 2020

That’s actually entirely possible.

One thing’s for sure: The Dems are scared. They’re desperate. They’ve got their work cut out for them.

Dems in Disarray https://t.co/ngxzFtZVsc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 27, 2020

And we’ve still got to get to November.

Oh man, this is going to be so tiresome. "Sorry, Donald, that's another one of your whoppers. Really, it was Republicans, not me, that made the Iraq War go badly. Get your facts straight." https://t.co/5obdQhgQSe — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 27, 2020

This might just be easier on all of us if Biden challenges Trump to a pushup contest.