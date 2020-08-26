Kentucky AG and Trump supporter Daniel Cameron — who happens to be a black man — delivered a fantastic RNC speech last night.

Here it is in case you missed it:

Even some liberals acknowledged that it was excellent.

Trending

Oliver Willis was not one of those liberals.

Like so many other anti-racist lefties who saw minorities speak at the RNC, Willis responded to Cameron with — what else? — racism:

Clearly Oliver didn’t actually listen to a damn thing Daniel Cameron said. If he had, he might recognize that Cameron’s speech celebrated black people and minorities’ individuality and ability to think for themselves.

Lefties like Oliver are fine with minorities thinking for themselves unless they think a little too much.

It certainly does.

Keep up the good work, Oliver. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Daniel CameronOliver Willisracismracist