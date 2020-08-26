S.E. Cupp didn’t care much for Rand Paul’s willingness to speak at the RNC last night, what with some of the things Paul has said about Trump in the past:

Is Paul’s about-face the best look for him? No. Is S.E. Cupp in the best position to pass judgment in this situation? No.

Maybe Cupp has forgotten where she works, but Stephen L. Miller hasn’t:

Welp.

What makes it even more awkward is that Cupp doesn’t seem to remember the way things used to be between her preferred presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Yep. Here we are.

Tags: @redsteezeCNNDonald TrumpJeff ZuckerRand PaulS.E. CuppStephen L. Miller