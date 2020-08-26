Kudos to Don Lemon for pointing out that Joe Biden needs to speak out forcefully against the violence in Kenosha and other cities around the country and calling for the riots to stop.

Of course, Lemon’s reasons for needing the riots aren’t quite so noble:

“The rioting has to stop… it’s showing up in the polling, it’s showing up in focus groups.” Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/xiFsowHbhb — JohnWMarxII (@JohnWMarxII) August 26, 2020

And we can’t have that!

Two Democrats express their concerns how rioting could effect Joe Biden’s chances in November. #GOPConvention https://t.co/x33InZFfyE — Sam Valley (@SamValley) August 26, 2020

Ah yes. Because it hurts them in the polls — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) August 26, 2020

Yeah, Don. THAT'S why. https://t.co/Q30fvzeVFM — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 26, 2020

Yeah… now it’s getting serious! — Bud Rogers (@Bud_Rogers) August 26, 2020

Plus, it’s wrong to burn down buildings. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) August 26, 2020

No, no. Rioting is only bad when it hurts Democrats’ polling numbers.

If Democrats ever start directly condemning the rioting, this will be the reason. Might be too late for them by then. https://t.co/jqEQ8a1eml — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 26, 2020

It should be too late for them.

quiet part out loud https://t.co/2EZsI4DrV0 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 26, 2020

Lemon (and Cuomo) have given away the whole game. They don’t give a damn about people’s lives and livelihoods getting destroyed; they just want to be able to use violence to score political points.

It’s disgusting.

Don Lemon mentions polling, and NOW it has to stop. It didn’t have to stop when people were getting killed, brutally assaulted, having their homes and businesses destroyed. The polling is why it has to stop. After months of cheerleading. https://t.co/L12vxwRFVY — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 26, 2020

So after directly or indirectly supporting riots, @ChrisCuomo & @donlemon have decided that the rioting has to stop, not because it is wrong to burn the livelihoods of innocent ppl, not because it wrong to assault and terrorize entire communities, but because it hurts Joe Biden. https://t.co/4f2NNfEl3R — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 26, 2020

Don't stop the riots because because people are being killed and injured. Don't stop them because property and it's attendant livelihoods and services to the community are being destroyed. Stop them because they're dinging our political prospects. https://t.co/yqy8qj1dDE — Michael McDonald (@meadabawdy) August 26, 2020

The rioting has to stop, not because it's killing people, not because it's destroying businesses or causing chaos and destruction in our cities. But because of the polling. Don Lemon has no soul. https://t.co/8d1JjnfZGx — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 26, 2020

Don Lemon’s in good company.

People, don’t pile on Don. We are actually fortunate to learn more about what they really think. — I miss travelling (@TenFlights) August 26, 2020