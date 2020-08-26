Kudos to Don Lemon for pointing out that Joe Biden needs to speak out forcefully against the violence in Kenosha and other cities around the country and calling for the riots to stop.

Of course, Lemon’s reasons for needing the riots aren’t quite so noble:

And we can’t have that!

No, no. Rioting is only bad when it hurts Democrats’ polling numbers.

It should be too late for them.

Lemon (and Cuomo) have given away the whole game. They don’t give a damn about people’s lives and livelihoods getting destroyed; they just want to be able to use violence to score political points.

It’s disgusting.

Don Lemon’s in good company.

