Admit it, ladies: You’ve all been dying to know how AOC does it.

Her beauty regimen, that is. Well, we’ve got good news for you. Vogue has finally gotten AOC to spill her beauty secrets:

Congresswoman @AOC is sharing all of her #beautysecrets, including her skin-care tips and her signature-red-lip routine. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/Zm0qHIIPJL pic.twitter.com/tZBk44aXsR — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 21, 2020

Do AOC’s beauty secrets involve pushing bogus narratives? No wonder she always looks so put-together and glamorous!

Happy Friday! Beauty is political.💄 Thanks @voguemagazine for a conversation on what it means to work a red lip on Capitol Hill. Get ready with us at the full video link below ⬇️ https://t.co/Ah0zQ3jaS0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020

Watch the full video here: https://t.co/yvWXr5R98t — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 21, 2020

Here it is!

It’s definitely worth a watch, because it’s about so much more than makeup tips. It’s also about how tampons shouldn’t be taxed and women are paid less than men and we still live in a patriarchy that subjugates women and queer people.

Don’t hate her because she’s beautiful; be annoyed by her because she’s annoying.