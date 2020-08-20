As Twitchy told you earlier, Netflix has come under fire for pimping the upcoming premiere of a film about little girls twerking.

Well, after taking the backlash into consideration, they’ve decided they’re “deeply sorry”:

OK, then. Problem solved!

Netflix is deeply sorry if you were offended by borderline child pornography so to show their contrition, they’re going to address an ancillary issue. So shut up.

Not unless Netflix’s goal is to dig their grave even deeper.

