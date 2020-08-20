We’re not sure where we’d be without Vox’s Ian Millhiser to explain things to us, but we’re guessing we wouldn’t be laughing as much as we are right now.

Barack Obama’s speech last night at the DNC has led to all sorts of wistful reminiscing about what an amazing president he was.

But not only was he amazing, unlike Trump, he was also legitimate, unlike Trump. As Millhiser points out:

One important difference between Obama and Trump is that Obama won two presidential elections and Trump won zero. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 20, 2020

And one importance difference between Millhiser and an idiot is … wait, there is no difference.

wait what do you mean here? — mar s (@jortle) August 20, 2020

Forget it; he’s rolling.

BlueAnon chimes in again. pic.twitter.com/JMoQCmgLFS — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) August 20, 2020

Is Hillary president and I missed it? — Brayden Smith🇺🇸 (@RealBraydenS) August 20, 2020

One important difference between a Vox reporter and any random 6th grader is the 6th grader has heard of the Electoral College. — NH (@TwoQuoque) August 20, 2020

At least he’s good at something, though!