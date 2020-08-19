Bill Clinton was a featured speaker last night at the Democratic National Convention. Understandably, that struck CNN contributor and Bush 43 alumnus Scott Jennings as kind of strange. After all, who is Bill Clinton to stake out any sort of moral high ground?

Former Michigan governor and current CNN contributor Jennifer Granholm knows who. And we don’t need to relitigate any of it:

.@ScottJenningsKY: How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled…when he’s been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years. .@JenGranholm: How far back are we going to go relitigate this? This has already been asked and answered decades ago. pic.twitter.com/01mhdHUnqq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 19, 2020

“Bill Clinton is excellent at explaining stuff.” Well, then. By all means, let’s just pretend that he’s not a known sexual predator.

This is rich. — Michael Green (@MichaelGreen77) August 19, 2020

To be fair, Van Jones’ defense isn’t a whole lot better. But as an empowered female person, shouldn’t Jennifer Granholm condemn Bill Clinton’s personal record when it comes to women?

“The raping is in the past” is a helluva take https://t.co/g14t75rMNl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 19, 2020

"How long does it take to get over a few rapes?" Good work, Jen. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 19, 2020

Is there a statute of limitations on being a terrible person?

How far back? How about Romney giving someone a haircut? — Miss Ann Thrope (@desertgardens) August 19, 2020

That precedent was set in 2012, @JenGranholm, when CNN and the rest made national news out of the 1983 incident where Mitt Romney put a dog on top of his car. https://t.co/KdmgACF5Ax — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 19, 2020

Um, you seem to go pretty far back for the people who aren’t on your side, @JenGranholm — Melissa Watkins (@Plantshipper) August 19, 2020