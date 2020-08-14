If you’ve been paying attention, Kamala Harris might not be eligible to be vice president (or president) because she’s not a natural-born citizen. At least, that’s an argument that some people out there are making.

It is, of course, a stupid argument. Kamala Harris was born here. She’s a U.S. citizen. She may be a whole lot of things, but she’s not ineligible to serve in American political office.

This bizarre — yet predictable — effort to undermine Harris’ candidacy has CBS News political reporter Grace Segers experiencing some déja vu:

are we going to have to deal with birtherism every time a black candidate is on the presidential ticket or — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) August 13, 2020

Only the ones born in Kenya — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 13, 2020

checks out — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) August 13, 2020

Except no it doesn’t. Here’s the thing, Grace: while we did go through this ridiculousness with Barack Obama, birther conspiracies don’t just target Democratic black candidates.

GOP candidates have actually been dealing with this sort of thing for quite a while now:

Or the white son of a highly decorated US Navy Admiral, who was born in the Panama Canal Zone while his parents were stationed there under military orders and went on to become the 2008 Republican nominee for President. — Tim Cameron (@TimCameron) August 13, 2020

Ted Cruz too. — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) August 13, 2020

I realize this happened when you were in 3rd grade, but… https://t.co/sycbcrFAGc — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 13, 2020

This actually happens… quite a lot! And has happened a lot in US history. If one only notices it when it happens to modern Democrats, that’s a different issue! https://t.co/J4m48TzHlp pic.twitter.com/PyOefwQg3Y — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) August 13, 2020

And it does seem like Democrats only get up in arms about this stuff when it happens to Democrats.

I know… First McCain wasn't born in the US and is ineligible?https://t.co/xiZ2981N5U

Then Ted Cruz, same shit?https://t.co/r3ubQ2W9Ow Oh, you missed those?

That's fine I guess… It was just the MSM after all.

Nobody important. — Gekkobear (@Gekkobear) August 13, 2020

You'd think a *journalist* would at least try google before they put out their hot opinions to the world. The old adage is so true: Those who can't do, teach. Those who can't teach, report. — Deez (@dnutz517731) August 13, 2020

Intellectual honesty just isn’t as hip as it used to be.

Anyway, we’ll leave you with this, because it’s important: