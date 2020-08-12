For years now, we’ve been told that the notion of some sort of cozy relationship between the Democrats and the media is just some right-wing conspiracy.

Well, about that:

Shoutout to all of our beat reporters for surviving some of the most painful news cycles of any presidential campaign. Virtual high five to all of you. We did it, guys. 🎉 — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) August 12, 2020

Huh.

“We did it, guys,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager tells the beat reporters who covers his campaign. https://t.co/Ywyfow7Gww — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 12, 2020

Nothing to see here, though.

Pardon me but, your mask had slipped. 🙄🙄 — Trail Runner in training (@MikeReed82) August 12, 2020

Saying the quiet part out loud again!!!!! — Mister Ferro🐢 (@Mister_Ferro) August 12, 2020

The “we” is quiet the tell. — Kamila (@Splodge_Humbug) August 12, 2020

The "we" here is quite revealing. https://t.co/aBfBAAgfXv — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 12, 2020

Not so, says Kate Bedingfield:

Yes, “we” – the campaign and the press – who work together everyday, often at odds with each other. Very complicated, I know. https://t.co/P2kOJOlzBU — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) August 12, 2020

“Often at odds with each other” is a funny way of saying “rubbing each other’s bellies.”

So you're admitting they're your co-workers. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

"Memo to staff…" — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 12, 2020

Guess we were right after all.

“Congrats, fellow Democrats!” — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 12, 2020