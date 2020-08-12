It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that the highly principled Lincoln Project is super-stoked about Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate:
Kamala. pic.twitter.com/NcRAlShAJy
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2020
So it should also come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Rick Wilson is doing some memory-holing today.
LOL the Twitter Javert squad thinks pre-Trump era tweets mean anything today. Good Lord lol.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 12, 2020
What sorts of pre-Trump era tweets, Rick?
LOL Rick Wilson has now deleted this. https://t.co/bPaDd2afec
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Dana from Mass to Maine (@DRMartin_Maine) August 11, 2020
Good Lord LOL.
"LOL do they not realize I was making money from an entirely different grift back then?" pic.twitter.com/KF1AYZjXky
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 12, 2020
To be fair, it’s hard to keep track.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 11, 2020
Rick is definitely a joke.
Fk! He has a tweet for everything😂😂
— Jake McCann 🐘 🇺🇸 (@jake_siggrid) August 11, 2020
There's always a Wilson tweet.
— mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 11, 2020
“There’s always a tweet” but for Rick
— wew (@cowe56) August 11, 2020
“There’s always a tweet”
– R.Wilson
— Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) August 12, 2020
Heh.
It's pretty amusing watching these unprincipled hacks getting burned by their own matches. https://t.co/tOPvA6O1JW
— Beorn (@Beorn2000) August 12, 2020
I love how every thing the Lincoln Project tweets, can backfire 😂
— мαυrιcιo (@maugua4) August 11, 2020
Never fails.