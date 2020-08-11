Y’all ready for this?

Joe Biden (or someone thinking for Joe Biden) has reportedly chosen his running mate.

joe, you need to pick a vp

FOR WHAT

for your presidential campaign

MY WHAT CAMPAIGN

you're running for president

WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 11, 2020

It’s happening, people:

Breaking from @jeffzeleny: Joe Biden has selected his running mate, revealing to top advisers on Tuesday the woman he will invite to join his ticket, according to two people familiar with the matter. Biden is poised to make the announcement as early as today. — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden has selected his running mate, revealing to top advisers on Tuesday the woman he will invite to join his ticket, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN, and is poised to make the announcement as early as today, @jeffzeleny — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Joe Biden has selected a VP running mate and could reveal his decision as early as today, a source familiar with the matter tells @NBCNews – @kwelkernbc — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 11, 2020

We’re trembling with antici … pation.

Looks like we may have to wait a little longer:

No actual VP event today, per a Biden official. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 11, 2020

Come on, man!

doesn’t mean there won’t be a reveal of who it is, leaked or planned. just no plans for an in-person event. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 11, 2020

For now, guess we’ll just have to continue to content ourselves with speculation.

Biden chooses Usain Bolt as his running mate cuz he’s “Hella fast” — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) August 11, 2020

Looking forward to the menstruator Biden has chosen for VP. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 11, 2020

BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm that Biden's VP pick is your mom — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 11, 2020

Stay tuned!