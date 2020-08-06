Well, hereâ€™s a shocker: Apparently Nancy Pelosi doesnâ€™t like it when a trusted media ally wanders astray.

See, PBSâ€™ Judy Woodruff had the temerity to point out that Republicans are taking issue with the Democratsâ€™ narrative surrounding COVID19 stimulus money. And Queen Nancy was not pleased:

Itâ€™s true that media has absolutely enabled this mentality among Democrats.

That said, itâ€™s always good to catch a Democrat like Nancy Pelosi show their true colors.

And the thing is, itâ€™s not even as if Woodruff was being all that tough with her! Worth considering:

If Nancy Pelosi canâ€™t handle a relatively innocuous probing question from a liberal journalist, should she really be in charge of anything?

Donâ€™t worry â€¦ weâ€™re just playing devilâ€™s advocate.

Tags: GOPJudy WoodruffNancy PelosirepublicansStimulusstimulus bill