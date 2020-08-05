A bit of news about the Democratic National Convention: headliner and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly won’t be there to accept the nomination in person.

Eh, it was probably inevitable, COVID19 or not. After all, as conservative columnist Ramesh Ponnuru points out:

It’s so rare to see people hold fast to tradition these days!

Good. Because it was funny.

