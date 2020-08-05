A bit of news about the Democratic National Convention: headliner and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly won’t be there to accept the nomination in person.

NEW: Joe Biden now plans to accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in a Delaware speech — not in Milwaukee, which had been the plan for months, officials tell CNN. Yet another blow to the Milwaukee's convention in the age of Covid. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) August 5, 2020

Eh, it was probably inevitable, COVID19 or not. After all, as conservative columnist Ramesh Ponnuru points out:

Not going to Wisconsin is a hallowed tradition for Democratic nominees. https://t.co/r7I4EEIMJb — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) August 5, 2020

It’s so rare to see people hold fast to tradition these days!

Sigh….I'll admit I laughed at that one. — Kergeey (@kergeey) August 5, 2020

Good. Because it was funny.