There’s been a lot of talk about mail-in ballots lately. Do they lead to more voter fraud? Less?

Just today, Donald Trump — who’s been a vocal critic of mail-in ballots — raised some eyebrows with this take:

Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

But he’s not alone in causing confusion. Many Democrats have spoken out in favor of mail-in ballots, and then here comes Hillary Clinton:

I fear Republican sabotage of the USPS, including slowing mail delivery, is a Trump strategy to make voting by mail more difficult this fall. Request your ballots and return them as early as you can. https://t.co/LZONq8EPKE — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 4, 2020

First of all, the USPS doesn’t need Trump or the GOP’s help with sabotage. They’ve done quite a fine job of sabotaging themselves, thanks.

Yes, Republicans have made the mail slow.🙄 — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) August 4, 2020

I guess Trump is steering Air Force one in front of USPS planes (and trucks?) to cause delays. Brilliant. Probably why I voted for him, his rarely touted piloting skills. — Chipper the Cat Pied Piper (@Millswaith) August 4, 2020

Got a package last year that floated around for SEVEN years in the USPS system. Sabotage is completely unnecessary. — Probably Zak (@Zaksflak) August 4, 2020

So there’s that. But there’s another — perhaps more important — layer in Hillary’s tweet. If we can’t trust the USPS, wouldn’t that mean …

Sounds like we should just go ahead and do away with mail in ballots. The only way to keep Trump from winning is to let ppl vote in person. That's how I read this, anyway. https://t.co/mxS1KeaKQk — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 4, 2020

So you're saying there could be very big problems with mail-in voting? A lot of people have been telling the Democrats that for some time now. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 4, 2020

You might be right. Best to just not do mail-in voting at all. https://t.co/meTQQalzV5 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 4, 2020

We’re getting mixed signals here.