Hey, you know what’s not a conservative solution to Twitter singling out Donald Trump for fact-checks?

This:

And what, pray tell, is Trump threatening to do if not political activism from the White House?

Seriously, he comes across here like a grumpy old snowflake who’s responding to Twitter’s partisan pettiness with partisan pettiness of his own.

Major Karen energy here, folks.

We’ll leave you with this:

Trump’s efforts likely won’t be successful, ultimately. But that doesn’t make them any less objectionable.

