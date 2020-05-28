Hey, you know what’s not a conservative solution to Twitter singling out Donald Trump for fact-checks?

This:

.@realDonaldTrump accuses Twitter and other social media giants of creating a monopoly over the First Amendment. https://t.co/cLUS7us8gH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 28, 2020

Trump says he would delete his Twitter account "in a heartbeat" if the media's coverage of him weren't "fake" pic.twitter.com/qCcvyTh2Eh — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 28, 2020

Pres Trump says he would delete his Twitter account "in a heartbeat," if only he didn't need it to respond to "fake news" reports about him and his policies. He also said he would shut down Twitter if need be, but he'd need legal advice on how to do it. pic.twitter.com/NaDLisOVBu — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2020

Pres displays front page on Twitter official he says slapped fact-check links onto his tweets against wide-scale mail-in ballots. Says Twitter trying to silence or edit views with which they disagree "by applying a fact-check." Says its nothing more than political activism. pic.twitter.com/hq3qHa1kIB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2020

And what, pray tell, is Trump threatening to do if not political activism from the White House?

"I would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn't for those meddling Constitutionalist kids." https://t.co/9rLXVWnH7d — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) May 28, 2020

Seriously, he comes across here like a grumpy old snowflake who’s responding to Twitter’s partisan pettiness with partisan pettiness of his own.

This is the true final form of Karen https://t.co/5Mgm3yKoib — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) May 28, 2020

Major Karen energy here, folks.

We’ll leave you with this:

His Section 230 executive order would circumvent the legislative branch and encourage the chilling of speech. https://t.co/4ysztT4vXz @davidharsanyi @NRO is right — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

"No one should be fooled. This would be an Obama-style executive abuse, meant not to “clarify” but to circumvent the will and intent of the legislative branch for partisan reasons." — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

"Section 230 wasn’t passed to regulate fairness or neutrality of political speech on platforms — a nebulous and unenforceable demand, even if it had been — but to allow websites to deal with online indecency." — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

"In effect, Section 230 has restrained the kind of litigiousness that creates risk aversion and makes things like a free and open Internet impossible… — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

…Minimal regulatory oversight of the Internet has fostered robust discourse, the kind that would have been unimaginable to someone passing an Internet bill back in 1996… — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

Yet, conservatives, constantly — and rightly — grousing about government overreach want to hand more regulatory power to the state." — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

"The only right-wingers with similar audiences in the mid-90s were radio talk-show hosts. Which is why liberals spent years arguing for “Fairness Doctrines” to regulate speech equity." pic.twitter.com/YnxAhsIBeQ — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

"What right does the executive branch of the United States government have to collect speech complaints? …The administration risks creating new methods to chill speech without benefiting open debate." pic.twitter.com/UHRQILY3I2 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

Have conservatives forgotten Citizens United or the IRS scandal? "Maybe they’ll remember when Attorney General Kamala Harris is overseeing the White House Office of Digital Strategy and regulating online speech." — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

MASTERFUL by @davidharsanyi getting into arguments that should get to all on the right. — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) May 28, 2020

Trump’s efforts likely won’t be successful, ultimately. But that doesn’t make them any less objectionable.