Former Hillary Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon couldn’t wait to share this hot scoop from NBC News:

NBC: Senate Democrats take on GOP court packing in blistering new report https://t.co/d1lJE7E1Ry — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 28, 2020

This is huge, you guys:

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new report on Republican efforts to pack the courts with conservative-leaning judges and the outsized influence of one conservative activist. “Our report exposes a twisted web of dark money, and special interest groups who behind the scenes are investing millions and millions to plant ideological activist judges completely remake the courts, and ultimately rewrite the Constitution,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Or, rather, it would be huge. If it were, you know, an actual controversy worth getting worked up about.

Like NBC News and Chuck Schumer, Fallon evidently doesn’t know the difference between “court packing” and “filling judicial vacancies.”

This isn’t court packing. Court packing is when you expand the number of seats so that you can pack them with your guys, like FDR wanted to do with the Supreme Court. This is filling vacancies, not adding seats. — Leonard Goodnight (@LennyGoodnight) May 28, 2020

The only thing Brian Fallon understands less than what “court packing” is might be how to use a mirror.

You literally just endorsed actual court packing.https://t.co/1ZQBZxx4UJ pic.twitter.com/BJHOzFnogh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 28, 2020

Brian Fallon’s Demand Justice & a group literally called Pack The Courts teamed up last year to pressure 2020 Democrats into committing to expanding the Supreme Court if they won so they could pack the court. Also, filling vacancies == packing the court.https://t.co/snzDd0rWqa https://t.co/qYSWeozv1K — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 28, 2020

Tsk, tsk, Brian.