Hey, you know what Minneapolis needs right now to calm things down? Al Sharpton.
Said no one ever.
But he’s going there anyway:
Headed to Minneapolis today!
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 28, 2020
Just perfect.
I hope you will be condemning the looting and destruction.
— Rev. Cleatus M'balzitch (@Cleatus_n) May 28, 2020
Like hell he will
— Albert Steinway (@albert_steinway) May 28, 2020
He’s Al Sharpton. It’s in his best interest to fan the flames and keep the fires burning.
this should help….
— Count Mo (@DrMosesAB) May 28, 2020
What could go wrong? https://t.co/D4gKnLLxo2
— (((I Can't Even))) (@szysgt) May 28, 2020
Awesome! Don’t forget the gas can!
— Dan Stringer, Morgan Stanley Copywriter (@Danstringer74) May 28, 2020
Never let a crisis go to waste, Al.