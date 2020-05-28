Facebook is far from perfect, but Mark Zuckerberg’s willingness to withstand pressure from Democrats to police speech on his platform is refreshing:

“We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg told Dana Perino, host of the Fox News show The Daily Briefing, in an interview clip. The full interview is expected to air on Thursday.

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. In general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that,” Zuckerberg added.

Perino said that Zuckerberg told her that Facebook refuses to intervene in censoring public posts unless there’s a threat of imminent harm. She added that Facebook is “hands off” when it comes to political speech.

He is.

But Zuckerberg’s inclination to let Facebook users make decisions for themselves doesn’t sit well with a lot of lefty authoritarian wannabes.

For what it’s worth, AOC disagrees with Tommy Vietor. Of course, her take is even stupider than his:

Ah, yes. There it is.

You can set your watch by it.

Donald Trump’s threats to use government muscle to go after social media platforms who don’t lick his boots are desperate and pathetic. But how is what he’s advocating for any worse than what AOC wants to do to Facebook and any platform that doesn’t cower before her?

And by the way, AOC is probably one of the last people who should be criticizing anyone for facilitating the spread of “disinformation”:

