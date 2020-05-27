Sometimes the best way to process information is with a good visual. So thanks, Pew Research Center, for breaking down COVID19 deaths by Democratic vs. Republican districts into this handy graphic:

COVID-19 deaths have declined in Democratic congressional districts since mid-April, but remained relatively steady in districts controlled by Republicans. https://t.co/NnUcKYt67w pic.twitter.com/R3mdZ1l8c4 — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) May 27, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

Quite a ratio cooking, eh? Well deserved. Here are some of the good folks contributing to it:

This graphic brought to you by The Commission On Omitted Variable Bias https://t.co/pewOW9sEE9 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) May 27, 2020

Turning to the weather, we see rainfall declining much more sharply over the tropics than over the Sahara Desert, which clearly proves global warming is real https://t.co/bM7BASBmUU — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 27, 2020

Some could read the graph "even with the decline, the deaths in some congressional districts are still more than double the rate of the other congressional districts at their highest levels." — Jordan Stauber (@JordanStauber) May 27, 2020

See the area described beneath each of those? Assuming the number of people in red and blue areas (your concept, not mine) are about equal, the smaller the area described beneath each line, the better. But do go on. — Judge Remit Shenanigan (@vermontaigne) May 27, 2020

Wow. Look at the framing here. Cases in republican districts were never as high to begin with. What a load of crap. https://t.co/SV3ckMbI6E — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 27, 2020

When you gotta try extra hard to make the numbers fit your narrative. Below are the cases by partisanship, absent the commentary. https://t.co/5JfR1Om1Tw pic.twitter.com/M7yj2uNV4F — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 27, 2020

Worth considering:

Both sides dunking on each other about this are stupid. 1) These lines represent your fellow Americans suffering from an illness. 2) The obvious reason for this disparity is that more Democratic districts are urban and got hit first & worse. https://t.co/ftsgENPrUV — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) May 27, 2020

Fair points. However:

That's what the tweet from Pew should have said. But they have a narrative to boost. https://t.co/6ERnM57b78 — RBe (@RBPundit) May 27, 2020

Exactly.