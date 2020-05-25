Regardless of how you may feel about Jake Tapper’s reporting these days, for years, he’s been really awesome about paying tribute to our military fallen.

That’s what makes this Memorial Day tweet all the more puzzling:

Pandemics are hell. The COVID19 pandemic is hell. But Memorial Day is not for “those who serve” in a pandemic.

Don’t compare war to COVID19. They’re not the same.

Ugh.

Tags: coronavirusCOVID19jake tapperL.A. Timesmemorial dayPandemicVietnam War