Regardless of how you may feel about Jake Tapper’s reporting these days, for years, he’s been really awesome about paying tribute to our military fallen.

That’s what makes this Memorial Day tweet all the more puzzling:

Op-Ed: We’ve learned to thank those who serve, whether it’s in war or during a pandemic https://t.co/koZGgqi3qW — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 25, 2020

Pandemics are hell. The COVID19 pandemic is hell. But Memorial Day is not for “those who serve” in a pandemic.

What a garbage op-ed to share today. https://t.co/ZgL7zR10r5 — neontaster (@neontaster) May 25, 2020

Don’t compare war to COVID19. They’re not the same.

Here are some highlights so you don't have to suffer through it: pic.twitter.com/6z4QV1eEr0 — neontaster (@neontaster) May 25, 2020

Ugh.

Nah, today is Memorial Day holiday, not for Covid. — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) May 25, 2020

No. This day is specifically for those that gave their lives in combat. — Matt R (@Mattjr2) May 25, 2020

Sorry. Today is to remember those who gave all to serve our country in the Armed Services. Stop minimizing their sacrifice for us. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) May 25, 2020

Today we honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives to make and keep this country free. Who died protecting their brothers and sisters on the battlefield. Don’t cheapen this day for them and those who love them by lumping others in as well. — Uncovered (@UncoverFacts) May 25, 2020

This day doesn’t have a damn thing to do with this stupid pandemic. This day is about those who gave their lives fighting for this nation and by extension our freedom. — TJ Waggoner (@tjwaggoner) May 25, 2020

Memorial Day is reserved specifically for the remembrance of fallen soldiers-nobody else. Not nurses, doctors. There are other days for that. Stop conflating this day for a personal agenda. — Christopher Lawrence (@chrislawrence87) May 25, 2020

This nurse completely agrees. — Media is compromised (@KAC51816254) May 25, 2020

Dude, just stop. Save this for another day. — Dan McClinton (@DanMcClinton1) May 25, 2020