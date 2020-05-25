You’ve probably been thinking this whole time that COVID19 is bad because it makes people very sick and has a body count. Good thing CNN is here to explain the real reason COVID19 should upset you:

The novel coronavirus seems to be more deadly for men. But in many other ways, women are bearing the brunt of this pandemic. For instance, the majority of health workers are women, yet they get paid 28% less on average than men, according to the WHO. https://t.co/YDhDMdhes4 pic.twitter.com/sijrryhOca — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2020

Data so far is showing that the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are harsher for women. One example: 55% of the Americans who have lost their jobs in March and April were women, according to an analysis by the Economic Policy Institute. https://t.co/GUuxVXAK6W pic.twitter.com/zl7lSFIeR3 — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2020

And get a load of the headline:

Yeah, men are more likely to die from COVID19, but women are having a lot more trouble getting abortions these days. COVID19 is nothing if not a sexist assault on women’s rights.

Onto The List with you, CNN.

More men are dying from the coronavirus but *checks notes* women are the real victims here https://t.co/eiqZVwZYg5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 25, 2020

Stupid men dying… Their weak immune systems are really hurting women! https://t.co/AaMBpOX4IV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 25, 2020

This is very true because at least the men are dead and aren't suffering, while the women are alive and having to work. — Finnel (@finnelcl) May 25, 2020

MEN DIE

Women Hardest Hit https://t.co/Rr7azrc6SC — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 25, 2020

Basically.

How do you type something like this without feeling like a total idiot? https://t.co/HBZIcm45bx — neontaster (@neontaster) May 25, 2020

Beats the hell out of us.

So, aside from the whole not dying thing… — Holden (@Holden114) May 25, 2020

"more men dead, women most affected" — Moosev (@killMOOSEkill) May 25, 2020

"Who cares about men dying more or in general, Women are really the victims!" — Pablo (@ChinaVirus19) May 25, 2020

The privilege of death and underprivilege of life? The news media seems really addicted to sectarian, zero-sum competition between people to where even absurd arguments like this are made. https://t.co/aVAq4oq6U7 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 25, 2020

Well, yeah.

We're really gonna have some oppression olympics for who's hurt worse by the virus https://t.co/CThNskM9BE — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 25, 2020

Such a weird hill to die on. We don’t need a victimhood competition. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 25, 2020

What else is there? Victimhood is currency. — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 25, 2020

Sad but true.