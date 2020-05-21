We give journalists a pretty hard time around here, but it’s not really fair. After all, not only are the valuable purveyors of Real News, but they’re constitutional scholars as well.

Case in point, MSNBC political analyst Richard Stengel:

Someone get Richard Stengel on the Supreme Court ASAP!

Look closer! It’s gotta be in there somewhere!

Ah.

Snort.

Hey, yeah. You know, come to think of it, MSNBC’s actually spread plenty of conspiracies and false speech. Where’s Stengel’s outrage over that?

