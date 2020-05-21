We give journalists a pretty hard time around here, but it’s not really fair. After all, not only are the valuable purveyors of Real News, but they’re constitutional scholars as well.

Case in point, MSNBC political analyst Richard Stengel:

MSNBC’s Richard @stengel on Trump spreading Covid “conspiracy theories”: "The First Amendment doesn’t protect false speech about a virus or false speech that endangers the health of your users." pic.twitter.com/5Vh89kBGrT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 21, 2020

Someone get Richard Stengel on the Supreme Court ASAP!

I don’t recall seeing that caveat in the first amendment 🤷‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 21, 2020

I’ll check but I don’t remember seeing that attached to the 1st amendment. — Robert O’Malley (@irishrs97) May 21, 2020

Look closer! It’s gotta be in there somewhere!

"The First Amendment doesn't protect anything i disagree with" -libs — Gaslightin’ Gary (@YaOkTonsBro) May 21, 2020

Ah.

This is it. This is finally how they take down Trump. https://t.co/Urqpw2NeCW — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 21, 2020

*President Trump walks out of the White House in handcuffs* The Resistance: We’ve done it. Finally, it’s over. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 21, 2020

Snort.

You mean like when WHO said it wasn't a threat? Or when WHO said it couldn't be transmitted from human to human? 🤣 — Kratom Culture Magazine (@kratomculture) May 21, 2020

Does 1A protect so-called journalists who spread lies and conspiracies for three years without any shred of evidence? Take the log out of your own eye, hypocrite. — John Manuola (@jmanuola) May 21, 2020

Hey, yeah. You know, come to think of it, MSNBC’s actually spread plenty of conspiracies and false speech. Where’s Stengel’s outrage over that?

If the first amendment didn’t protect falsehoods then this channel would not exist! — SE TX Rebel (@superstistics) May 21, 2020