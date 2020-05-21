This November, don’t just vote because it’s your right as an American; do it to save your country from “a radicalized death cult.”

Here, let New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali explain:

He seems reasonable and not-at-all broken.

 

Trending

Uh-oh …

A bit of advice for Wajahat:

We suggest he take it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: death cultDonald TrumpGOPRepublican PartyrepublicansWajahat Ali